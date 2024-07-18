– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 45 airing in syndication:

* Princess Aussie and Tormenta Lovely Laurie and Lucious Lindsey Carlson

* Sierra Breeze Fury w/ Rebel Haze

* Las Bandidas vs. The Might Mights (Sugar and Spice)

* WOW World Championship Match: The Beast (c) vs. Penelope Pink