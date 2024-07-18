wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 45 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 45 airing in syndication:
* Princess Aussie and Tormenta Lovely Laurie and Lucious Lindsey Carlson
* Sierra Breeze Fury w/ Rebel Haze
* Las Bandidas vs. The Might Mights (Sugar and Spice)
* WOW World Championship Match: The Beast (c) vs. Penelope Pink
SEASON 2 EPISODE 45: “Championship Fury” Powerhouse team Princess Aussie and Tormenta continue shaking up the WOW roster with their unexpected success as they battle Lana Star’s twin duo, Lovely Laurie and Luscious Lindsey Carlson in tonight’s opening match. Dancing her way into the ring is Sierra Breeze facing off against Fury with Heavy Metal Sister Rebel Haze in her corner. Since shedding Sophia Lopez, Las Bandidas have been fighting to move up the WOW roster. They take on The Mighty Mights Sugar and Spice in a showdown unlike anything you’ve seen yet. The highly anticipated WOW World Championship Title Match is here as The Beast must prove she can withstand the forces of former WOW World Champion, Penelope Pink who has been gearing up to reclaim her title for weeks. Will Penelope Pink prove she is the best damn thing in WOW?
