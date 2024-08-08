wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 48 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 47 nairing in syndication:
* The Brat Pack vs.. Spring Break
* Stephy Slays vs. Gloria Glitter
* Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx vs. The Mighty Mights
* Chainsaw and Siren vs. The Mother Truckers
SEASON 2 EPISODE 48: “Demonic Duo” Tag team action starts the night as The Brat Pack Gigi Gianni and BK Rhythm try to drown the challenge of Spring Break’s Crystal Waters and Sandy Shore. Stephy Slays has been watching out for the underdogs here at WOW, but now it’s her turn to battle one of Coach Campanelli’s lackeys, Gloria Glitter, on her own. Can she defeat Gloria Glitter or will Glitter’s high pulse rate run Stephy out of the ring? More Tag Team action hits the ring as the animal lovers Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx wrestle high-flyers The Mighty Mights Sugar and Spice. In our Main Event, Angelica Dante unites her sister, Chainsaw, and Siren the Voodoo Doll to wrestle the WOW Tag Team Champions The Mother Truckers, Holly Swag and Big Rig Betty. Will the power of Voodoo bring us new tag team champions?