– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 1 airing in syndication:

* David McLane to make special presentation to the reigning Trios Champions Top Tier, Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush, and Gloria Glitter

* Animal Instinct, Katarina Jinx, and Goldie Collins vs. The Mighty Mights

* Penelope Pink vs. Princess Aussie