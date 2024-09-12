wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 1 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 1 airing in syndication:
* David McLane to make special presentation to the reigning Trios Champions Top Tier, Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush, and Gloria Glitter
* Animal Instinct, Katarina Jinx, and Goldie Collins vs. The Mighty Mights
* Penelope Pink vs. Princess Aussie
SEASON 3 EPISODE 1: “Beast or Bust” WOW – Women Of Wrestling’s new arena is the perfect setting for the unveiling of the first-ever World Trios Championship Titles. WOW matchmaker, David McLane will make the special presentation to the reigning Trios Champions, Top Tier, Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush and Gloria Glitter. Following the ceremony a full match line up is featured with tag team action having Animal Instinct, Katarina Jinx and Goldie Collins looking to continue their dominance over their kingdom as they face the high flying Mighty Mights. In the WOW Championship picture, all eyes are on The Beast. In the Main Event, Penelope Pink and Princess Aussie will wrestle to determine the number one contender for the WOW World Championship… but they’re not the only ones with their eyes on the WOW World Championship.