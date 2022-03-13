wrestling / News
WrestleCon Announces Card For USA vs. The World Show
WrestleCon will host a US vs. The World show on April 2nd, and the full lineup is now revealed. The convention announced the following lineup this morning for the show, which will stream on FITE.TV and is included with admission to the convention’s Saturday morning session:
* Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Michael Oku vs. Rich Swann
* Warrior Wrestling Championship Match: Sam Adonis vs. La Hiedra vs. Mr. Iguana vs. Abismo Negro Jr.
* Big Damo vs. Calvin Tankman
* Gringo Loco & Flip Gordon & Caleb Konley vs. Aeroboy & Aramis & Arez
* Davey Richards vs. Mike Bailey
* Rachael Ellering vs. Jessica Troy
* Bandido & Rey Horus vs. JD Drake & Anthony Henry
The full lineup for the US v World is finally here! Spend the first half of your Saturday with this show plus 200 talents doing pictures and autographs. General Admission is included with both Superfan and Session 4 ($38) Session Tickets. pic.twitter.com/zH8Hygguiv
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) March 13, 2022
