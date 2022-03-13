WrestleCon Announces Card For USA vs. The World Show

WrestleCon will host a US vs. The World show on April 2nd, and the full lineup is now revealed. The convention announced the following lineup this morning for the show, which will stream on FITE.TV and is included with admission to the convention’s Saturday morning session:

* Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Michael Oku vs. Rich Swann

* Warrior Wrestling Championship Match: Sam Adonis vs. La Hiedra vs. Mr. Iguana vs. Abismo Negro Jr.

* Big Damo vs. Calvin Tankman

* Gringo Loco & Flip Gordon & Caleb Konley vs. Aeroboy & Aramis & Arez

* Davey Richards vs. Mike Bailey

* Rachael Ellering vs. Jessica Troy

* Bandido & Rey Horus vs. JD Drake & Anthony Henry