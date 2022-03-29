wrestling / News

WrestleMania 38 Stage Reveal Reportedly Set For Thursday

March 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will be revealing the WrestleMania 38 set later this week, according to a new report. The two-night PPV takes place this weekend, and PWInsider reports that the set will get an official unveiling on Thursday.

WrestleMania 38 takes place on April 2nd and 3rd and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

