wrestling / News
WrestleMania 38 Stage Reveal Reportedly Set For Thursday
March 28, 2022 | Posted by
WWE will be revealing the WrestleMania 38 set later this week, according to a new report. The two-night PPV takes place this weekend, and PWInsider reports that the set will get an official unveiling on Thursday.
WrestleMania 38 takes place on April 2nd and 3rd and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Warns ROH Fans Not To Leave Supercard of Honor Early
- MJF, Mick Foley, Trish Stratus and Others React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
- More Stars React to Triple H’s Retirement: Ric Flair, Adam Cole, William Regal, More
- Ryback Reacts To Triple H’s Retirement: ‘He Was a Disappointment To Me But I Wish Him Well’