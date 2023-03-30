– BetOnline has released some new betting odds for WrestleMania 39 this weekend, anticipating some potential returns or events that could take place at the event. Betting odds are now available on the possible Return of Randy Orton, Omos taking an F5 from Brock Lesnar, and more. Here are the latest betting odds:

Will Randy Orton appear during Wrestlemania?

Yes +100 (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

What will happen during Rhodes vs Reigns match?

Solo Sikoa interferes -2000 (1/20)

The Usos interfere -1000 (1/10)

Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens interfere -500 (1/5)

Rikishi appears +1000 (10/1)

The Rock appears +1000 (10/1)

Will Brock Lesnar F5 Omos?

Yes -1000 (1/10)

No +500 (5/1)

Will Jake Paul appear during Wrestlemania?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Will Sasha Banks appear during Wrestlemania?

Yes +2500 (25/1)

Will Stone Cold appears during Wrestlemania?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

WrestleMania 39 is set for April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.