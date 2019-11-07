Wrestlemania Ticket On-Sale Party Officially Announced

WWE has announced that there will be a Wrestlemania ticket on-sale party next Wednesday, November 13, just before tickets go on sale that Friday. Here’s a press release:

TAMPA, Fla. – WrestleMania, WWE’s annual pop culture extravaganza, comes to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, 2020. To celebrate the event, the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will take place at Ford Thunder Alley at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 5:30 p.m. The WrestleMania On-Sale Party will feature WWE Superstar appearances, live in-ring matches featuring NXT Superstars, merchandise, games and an exclusive opportunity for fans to purchase their WrestleMania 36 tickets on-site before they become available to the general public on Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The WrestleMania On-Sale Party is free, family-friendly and open to the public! Space is limited, so all guests are required to register online in advance at www.wrestlemaniatampabay.com.

Join WWE, Amalie Arena and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission for live in-ring matches, WWE Superstar autograph signings, kids’ activities, music and more! WWE Superstars scheduled to appear include Nia Jax, Ruby Riott, Alicia Fox, WWE Legend The Boogeyman and WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and Jimmy “Mouth of the South” Hart. (Talent subject to change.)

Gates for the WrestleMania On-Sale Party will open at 4:30 p.m. and the event will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Parking is available in the surrounding parking garages and is subject to City of Tampa hourly week-night rates. WrestleMania 36 tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. Bags larger than 12x12x12 inches, backpacks or wrapped packages are not permitted. (Please click here to review the Bag Policy.)