WrestleMania XL Documentary Set For July Premiere

The WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain documentary officially has a premiere date. Triple H took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the delayed documentary is set to premiere on July 3rd on the WWE YouTube channel.

The WWE CCO wrote:

“The Road to #WrestleMania XL was all about finding magic amidst the chaos. Now… we’re showing you how it all really went down. WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain premieres July 3 at 7pm ET, exclusively on @WWE’s YouTube channel.”