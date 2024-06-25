wrestling / News
WrestleMania XL Documentary Set For July Premiere
The WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain documentary officially has a premiere date. Triple H took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the delayed documentary is set to premiere on July 3rd on the WWE YouTube channel.
The WWE CCO wrote:
“The Road to #WrestleMania XL was all about finding magic amidst the chaos. Now… we’re showing you how it all really went down.
WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain premieres July 3 at 7pm ET, exclusively on @WWE’s YouTube channel.”
