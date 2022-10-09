wrestling / News
WrestlePro Where Brooklyn At? Results: Interim Gold Title Rumble, More
WrestlePro’s latest show was Where Brooklyn At? and took place on Saturday night, with the results online. You can see the full results from the New York City show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Cagematch.net:
* Dan Maff def. LSG
* Hotdog Starkes def. J-Heru
* 907 Pro Wrestling Championship Match: AJ Radical def. Nikos Rikos
* TJ Crawford def. GKM
* WrestlePro Tag Team Championship Match: Bear Country def. The Carnage Crew
* Vargas def. Anthony
* WrestlePro Women’s Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Lady Frost def. Freya The Slaya
* WrestlePro Interim Gold Championship Rumble Match: LSG wins
