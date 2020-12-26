Wrestling Industry Pays Tribute to the Late Danny Hodge

– As previously reported, wrestling legend and Olympic Silver Medalist Danny Hodge has passed away this week at 88 years old. A number of talents and professionals from around the industry have shared comments and tributes for Hodge around social media, which you can view below.

The great DANNY HODGE has passed away…Tuff as nails.. The real deal.. May he Rest In Peace… pic.twitter.com/Z5Rz44ussN — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) December 26, 2020

RIP Danny Hodge. A great amateur and professional wrestler who is an absolute credit to our business. I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Hodge after a show in Oklahoma years ago and was fortunate enough to experience the infamous handshake. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) December 26, 2020

Very saddened to learn of the loss of Danny Hodge. I always absolutely loved spending time with him and sitting under his learning tree. From speaking to him you’d never know all that he accomplished. Please do yourself a favor and look it up. Truly legendary. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/aoBmcIYtmG — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) December 26, 2020

One of the best professional and amateur wrestlers ever, has passed away. Danny Hodge is gone to be with the Lord. Our loss, Heaven’s gain. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/hM99cY8fYE — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) December 26, 2020

Danny Hodge has passed away at the age of 88. A legend and one of the greatest athletes ever! pic.twitter.com/kWz5ETs3jv — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) December 26, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary hall of fame wrestler Danny Hodge, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/IUyw9Z6ywm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2020

Saddened to wake up to the news of Danny Hodge’s passing. Hodge is an absolute legend in the sport of wrestling and one of its best ambassadors. pic.twitter.com/6HQmImJFzE — Seth Duckworth (@Seth_Duckworth) December 26, 2020

I never see your style! very entertaining! i very enjoyed!

big smile, hug, and hard shakehand, i never forget your memory, sad… R.I.P. Mr.Danny Hodge, pic.twitter.com/LKM5kk7oLu — kikutaro (@kikutarosan) December 26, 2020

The greatness of Danny Hodge! https://t.co/89euDce2Ti — Danny Cage (@TheDannyCage) December 26, 2020

His strength he possessed in his hands was legendary. Crushing apples & even breaking pliers by squeezing them. A rare breed that we will likely never see again. Do yourself a favor & read this. Then be sure to inform others of Danny Hodge. Thanks https://t.co/89euDce2Ti — Danny Cage (@TheDannyCage) December 26, 2020

I'm honored to have known the greatest American wrestler ever. Danny Hodge was also an incredibly kind man. Rest in Peace Sir!🙏#RIPDannyHodge pic.twitter.com/LyMkSETKtF — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) December 26, 2020