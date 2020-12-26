wrestling / News

Wrestling Industry Pays Tribute to the Late Danny Hodge

December 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Danny Hodge

As previously reported, wrestling legend and Olympic Silver Medalist Danny Hodge has passed away this week at 88 years old. A number of talents and professionals from around the industry have shared comments and tributes for Hodge around social media, which you can view below.

