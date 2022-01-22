wrestling / News

Wrestling Open Results 1.20.22: Alec Price Faces Kylon King, More

January 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open

Beyond Wrestling’s latest episode of Wrestling Open aired last night, with a main event of Alec Price vs. Kylon King. You can see the results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Love Doug def. Elijah Six

* Ray Jaz def. Tyree Taylor

* Dan Barry def. Antonio Zambrano

* The Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) def. The Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte)

* Bobby Orlando def. CPA

* Rex Lawless def. Ryan Clancy

* Bryce Donovan def. Ichiban

* Riley Shepard def. Armani Kayos and B3CCA and Little Mean Kathleen

* Kingsglaive (Matt Makowski & Travis Huckabee) def. Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)

* Alec Price def. Kylon King

Wrestling Open, Jeremy Thomas

