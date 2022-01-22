wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Results 1.20.22: Alec Price Faces Kylon King, More
Beyond Wrestling’s latest episode of Wrestling Open aired last night, with a main event of Alec Price vs. Kylon King. You can see the results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Love Doug def. Elijah Six
* Ray Jaz def. Tyree Taylor
* Dan Barry def. Antonio Zambrano
* The Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) def. The Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte)
* Bobby Orlando def. CPA
THE GOAT IS HERE and bobby orlando #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/12wF9dVlwT
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) January 21, 2022
dropkick from the top! hope bobby jr. is ok! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/bV8QrFOAxN
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) January 21, 2022
* Rex Lawless def. Ryan Clancy
* Bryce Donovan def. Ichiban
* Riley Shepard def. Armani Kayos and B3CCA and Little Mean Kathleen
this is way too violent for the internet #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/xAY847hu39
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) January 21, 2022
Double "Hip" Attack #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/DoKlgRf4rH
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) January 21, 2022
* Kingsglaive (Matt Makowski & Travis Huckabee) def. Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)
* Alec Price def. Kylon King