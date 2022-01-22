Wrestling Open Results 1.20.22: Alec Price Faces Kylon King, More

Beyond Wrestling’s latest episode of Wrestling Open aired last night, with a main event of Alec Price vs. Kylon King. You can see the results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Love Doug def. Elijah Six

* Ray Jaz def. Tyree Taylor

* Dan Barry def. Antonio Zambrano

* The Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) def. The Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte)

* Bobby Orlando def. CPA

THE GOAT IS HERE and bobby orlando #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/12wF9dVlwT — RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) January 21, 2022

* Rex Lawless def. Ryan Clancy

* Bryce Donovan def. Ichiban

* Riley Shepard def. Armani Kayos and B3CCA and Little Mean Kathleen

this is way too violent for the internet #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/xAY847hu39 — RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) January 21, 2022

* Kingsglaive (Matt Makowski & Travis Huckabee) def. Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)

* Alec Price def. Kylon King