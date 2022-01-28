wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Results 1.27.22: Ichiban Faces Bobby Orlando In Main Event, More
The latest episode of Beyond Wrestling’s Wrestling Open aired on Thursday night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show (courtesy of Fightful), which aired on IWTV.
* Rex Lawless defeated Karlo Vice
* Damyan Tangra defeated Blaxstrom
* Members Only defeated The Haven
Daaaaamn…!@TheHaven203 @SammyDiazJr @Elijah6ix1 #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/AXuOfarmww
— 🎬Pink Lady Going Back To Cali☀️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 28, 2022
* Little Mean Kathleen defeated Riley Shepard
* Love Doug defeated Pedro Dones
* Ray Jaz defeated CPA
Best ring entrance on the scene today, bar none! #WrestlingOpen @cpawrestles pic.twitter.com/p5jQaVEcGs
— 🎬Pink Lady Going Back To Cali☀️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 28, 2022
* Edith Surreal defeated Kennedi Copeland
* Teddy Goodz defeated Antonio Zambrano
* Megan Bayne defeated Kevin Giza
DAMN IT @themeganbayne KILLED GIZA #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/qJn3HNluOh
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 28, 2022
* Kylon King defeated Ryan Clancy
* The Brick City Boyz went to a no contest with The Mane Event
Mane Event with the creative offense #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/g6BJLbrSrI
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) January 28, 2022
* Ichiban defeated Bobby Orlando
