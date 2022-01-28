Wrestling Open Results 1.27.22: Ichiban Faces Bobby Orlando In Main Event, More

The latest episode of Beyond Wrestling’s Wrestling Open aired on Thursday night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show (courtesy of Fightful), which aired on IWTV.

* Rex Lawless defeated Karlo Vice

* Damyan Tangra defeated Blaxstrom

* Members Only defeated The Haven

* Little Mean Kathleen defeated Riley Shepard

* Love Doug defeated Pedro Dones

* Ray Jaz defeated CPA

Best ring entrance on the scene today, bar none! #WrestlingOpen @cpawrestles pic.twitter.com/p5jQaVEcGs — 🎬Pink Lady Going Back To Cali☀️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 28, 2022

* Edith Surreal defeated Kennedi Copeland

* Teddy Goodz defeated Antonio Zambrano

* Megan Bayne defeated Kevin Giza

* Kylon King defeated Ryan Clancy

* The Brick City Boyz went to a no contest with The Mane Event

* Ichiban defeated Bobby Orlando