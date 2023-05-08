Wrestling REVOLVER Mayhem For All Results 5.6.23: Jon Moxley Battles Jake Crist, More

Wrestling REVOLVER held their Mayhem For All on Saturday night with Jon Moxley in action and more. You can see the full results from the Clive, Iowa show, which aired on FITE+, below per Cagematch.net:

* Wrestling REVOLVER World Championship Match: Steve Maclin (c) def. Mike Bailey

* Marina Shafir def. Heather Monroe

* The Unit def. JesSICKa & Matthew Palmer

* Wrestling REVOLVER Remix Championship Match: Alex Shelley and. Shigehiro Irie fought to a no contest.

* Lucha Death Match: Lince Dorado def. Rocky Romero

* Rich Swann def. Damian Chambers, El Phantasmo, Crash Jaxon, and Damian Chambers

* The Rascalz def. David Finlay, Ace Austin & Chris Bey

* Jon Moxley def. Jake Crist

* Death Match: Sami Callihan def. Masha Slamovich