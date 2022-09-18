wrestling / News

Wrestling REVOLVER Tales From The Ring 5 Results 9.17.22: Impact World Title Defended, More

September 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling Revolver Tales From The Ring Keith Lee Swerve Strickland Image Credit: Wrestling Revolver

Wrestling REVOLVER held its Tales From The Ring 5 show on Saturday night featuring a Impact World Title match and more. You can see the full results from the FITE TV-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander defeats 1 Called Manders

* Heath defeats Damian Chambers

* The Rascalz (Myron Reed, Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) defeat The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Vincent)

* Monster’s Ball Match: PCO defeats Crash Jaxon and Madman Fulton and Warhorse

* Iowa Deathmatch: Jake Crist defeats Joel Bateman

* Dan The Dad & Jake Manning defeat Infrared (Logan James & Tyler Matrix)

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey defeats Billie Starkz and Chris Bey and Dante Leon and Gringo Loco and JD Griffey and KC Navarro

* REVOLVER Championship Match: JT Dunn defeats Jessicka

* Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) defeat Matthew Palmer & Rich Swann

