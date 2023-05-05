WWE Adds Three Dates To Upcoming Tour of Canada

WWE has announced the addition of three more shows to its upcoming tour of Canada, including a live RAW from Quebec City. The tour includes six dates overall, with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Laval, Calgary, and Winnipeg. Here’s the press release:

Tickets On Sale Next Friday, May 12

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events in Canada as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

The schedule includes:

– Saturday, August 19: WWE Supershow – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

– Sunday, August 20: WWE Supershow –Place Bell in Laval, Quebec

– Monday, August 21: Raw– Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec

Additionally, tickets for the following events, which were previously announced, are currently on sale:

– Friday, August 11: SmackDown – Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

– Monday, August 14: Raw – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

– Friday, August 18: SmackDown – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Tickets for all events listed above are available via Ticketmaster.