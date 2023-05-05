wrestling / News
WWE Adds Three Dates To Upcoming Tour of Canada
WWE has announced the addition of three more shows to its upcoming tour of Canada, including a live RAW from Quebec City. The tour includes six dates overall, with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Laval, Calgary, and Winnipeg. Here’s the press release:
Tickets On Sale Next Friday, May 12
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events in Canada as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.
The schedule includes:
– Saturday, August 19: WWE Supershow – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
– Sunday, August 20: WWE Supershow –Place Bell in Laval, Quebec
– Monday, August 21: Raw– Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec
Additionally, tickets for the following events, which were previously announced, are currently on sale:
– Friday, August 11: SmackDown – Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
– Monday, August 14: Raw – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
– Friday, August 18: SmackDown – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Tickets for all events listed above are available via Ticketmaster.