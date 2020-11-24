WWE Adds Trademark Filing For John Cena

As previously reported, WWE has added a few new trademark filings recently, including one for Randy Orton and one for Dean Ambrose. It appears the company has filed for another involving John Cena (h/t Wrestling Inc.).

In another filing on Oct. 8, WWE seeked to trademark the “Cenation” name that it has used to promote merchandise involving Cena.

Here are the full details of the “Cenation” trademark filing:

Cena has been off WWE television for a while, but like many other wrestlers, he did recently pay tribute to The Undertaker ahead of his “Final Farewell” at Survivor Series.