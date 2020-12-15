wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Beats Sheamus On Raw, Keith Lee vs. Miz & Morrison Clip
December 14, 2020 | Posted by
AJ Styles is heading into TLC with some momentum on his side as he put away Sheamus on Raw. On tonight’s show, Styles defeated Sheamus early in the show and then got one over on Drew McIntyre at the end:
– WWE shared the following clip of Keith Lee’s handicap match against Miz and John Morrison. The heels won the match on Raw.
