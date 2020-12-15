wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles Beats Sheamus On Raw, Keith Lee vs. Miz & Morrison Clip

December 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles Sheamus Raw

AJ Styles is heading into TLC with some momentum on his side as he put away Sheamus on Raw. On tonight’s show, Styles defeated Sheamus early in the show and then got one over on Drew McIntyre at the end:

– WWE shared the following clip of Keith Lee’s handicap match against Miz and John Morrison. The heels won the match on Raw.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Miz, RAW, Sheamus, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading