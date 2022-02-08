wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles On This Week’s Out of Character, BT Sports Announces Fan Event

February 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw AJ Styles Image Credit: WWE

– AJ Styles is the guest on this week’s Out of Character Podcast for FOX. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“On Episode 46 of Out of Character, AJ Styles joins Ryan Satin to discuss: Working with Omos, feuding with Grayson Waller on NXT 2.0, potential WrestleMania 38 match-up, and love for retro video games.”

– BT Sport announced a fan event for this Wednesday at Wembley Way in London, were fans can make their own WWE entrances:

