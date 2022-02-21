wrestling / News

WWE Also Rebranding Sunday Night Live Events

February 21, 2022
WWE Live Logo Image Credit: WWE

It was reported last week that WWE was rebranding its post-Wrestlemania Saturday live events. It would be bringing back the ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ theme for each Saturday show.

PWInsider reports that WWE will also be rebranding their Sunday night live events after Wrestlemania, going with ‘Sunday Night Stunner’. WWE previously file to trademark that term earlier this month.

The first event with that branding is in Fairfax, Virginia on May 1.

