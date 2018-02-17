WWE Confirms That All Future Pay-Per-View Events Will be Co-Branded After WrestleMania

– As previously reported, WWE was expected to make an official announcement on future pay-per-view events being dual-branded shows going forward. This change would start with the Backlash event on May 6. WWE has now officially confirmed today that all the events starting after WrestleMania 34 will be shows featuring both brands and feature “the best of Raw and Smackdown Live” Superstars.

Backlash is set for May 6 beginning with the 5/6 Backlash PPV in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center. You can read WWE’s full statement and check out their updated event schedule for the rest of 2018 below. Under the new schedule, both Payback (formerly Smackdown) and Battleground (formerly Raw) have been removed. Other events have been shifted around as well.

WWE pay-per-views just got bigger for 2018!

After WrestleMania, you’ll get the best of both brands – Raw and SmackDown LIVE – every month, on every pay-per-view. Catch every event streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

WrestleMania 34 – April 8, 2018

WWE Backlash – May 6, 2018

WWE Money in the Bank – June 17, 2018

WWE Extreme Rules – July 15, 2018

SummerSlam – Aug. 19, 2018

WWE Hell in a Cell – Sept. 16, 2018

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs – Oct. 21, 2018

Survivor Series – Nov. 18, 2018

WWE Clash of Champions – Dec. 16, 2018

Schedule last updated: Feb. 17, 2018