WWE Announces Brackets For Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
– The brackets are out for the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. WWE has announced the full brackets for the tournament, which you can see below. The teams for the tournament were announced earlier on NXT.
* Imperium (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler)
* Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster
* Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) vs. Kushida and a mystery partner
* Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. The Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)
