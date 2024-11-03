– This weekend, WWE announced a massive tour across Europe that will take place in March 2025 in the lead-up to WrestleMania 41. This includes multiple TV tapings for Raw and SmackDown overseas in Europe, along with Road to WrestleMania live events. Here is the full list of newly unveiled 2025 touring and TV dates (via PWInsider):

* Friday, March 14 – SmackDown TV taping in Barcelona, Spain

* Saturday, March 15 – WWE live event in Dortmund, Germany

* Sunday, March 16 – WWE live event in Hannover, Germany

* Monday, March 17 – Raw TV taping in Brussels, Belgium

* Friday, March 31 – SmackDown TV taping in Bologna, Italy

* Saturday, March 22 – WWE live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland

* Sunday, March 23 – live event in Nottingham, England

* Monday, March 24 – Raw TV taping in Glasgow, Scotland

* Friday, March 28 – SmackDown TV taping in London, England

* Saturday, March 29 – WWE live event in Vienna, Austria

* Sunday, March 30 – live event in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

* Monday, March 31 – Raw TV taping in London, England