WWE Announces KUSHIDA’s Opponents For EVOLVE 133 and 134

WWE has officially announced that KUSHIDA will challenge WWE Cruiserweight champion Drew Gulak for the title at EVOLVE 134 on August 25. In addition to that, KUSHIDA will also face JD Drake at EVOLVE 133 the night before on August 24. Here’s a press release:

NXT Superstar Kushida’s dance card for EVOLVE Wrestling’s weekend of events on Aug. 24-25 has filled up in a big way.

The Japanese icon, who’s been on a tear since signing with NXT earlier this year, will first take on former WWN Champion JD Drake on Saturday, Aug. 24., at EVOLVE 133 in Livonia, Mich., a suburb of Detroit. WWE fans will remember Drake for his hard-hitting performance against Austin Theory at the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration, which streamed live on WWE Network last month.

The next night, at EVOLVE 134 in Chicago, Kushida will renew his rivalry with Drew Gulak when he challenges The Philadelphia Stretcher for the WWE Cruiserweight Title. Gulak issued a challenge to Kushida on Twitter after Kushida was announced for EVOLVE’s upcoming events, writing that he “still owe[s]” the submission specialist, a seeming reference to Kushida’s 2-0 record against Gulak on NXT TV this year.