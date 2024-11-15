wrestling / News

WWE Announces Latest Performance Center Class: Includes Boxer’s Son and Lance Anoa’i

November 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Performance Center Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the latest group of Performance Center recruits which includes the son of Evander Holyfield, Elijah and more. Others include:

* Lance Anoa’i
* Karyn Best – Track and Field, was at 2024 WWE Summerslam tryouts
* Camden Gagnon – former defensive lineman, was at 2024 WWE Summerslam tryouts
* Bayley Humphrey – Gymnast, was at 2024 WWE Summerslam tryouts
* Darci Khan -Track and Field, was at 2024 WWE Summerslam tryouts.
* Chase Kline – Former football linebacker, was at 2024 WWE Summerslam tryouts
* Kyle Klink – Former football linebacker, was at 2024 WWE Summerslam tryouts
* Sirena Linton – former WWE NIL, NCAA All-American Gymnast for Arkansas & Arizona
* Hayley Montoya – Women’s Volleyball for the University of Buffalo.
* Atrilleon Williams – Played football for University of Syracuse, was at 2024 WWE Summerslam tryouts

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Performance Center, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading