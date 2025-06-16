WWE Announces Supershow In Mexico City For Next Month

WWE is set to head down to Arena CDMX in Mexico City for a supershow live event in July. It was announced at AAA TripleMania Regia 2025 that WWE will host a live event on July 26th at the venue, as you can see below.

Among those advertised for the show are Penta, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Rey Mysterio, as well as the New Day, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, and Rey Fenix.

🚨🚨🚨¡ÚLTIMA HORA!🚨🚨🚨 La WWE regresa a CDMX el 26 de julio y a Monterrey el 27 de julio. WWE SuperShow México es oficial 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/6JWBPnlWHb — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) June 16, 2025