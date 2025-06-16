wrestling / News

WWE Announces Supershow In Mexico City For Next Month

June 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE is set to head down to Arena CDMX in Mexico City for a supershow live event in July. It was announced at AAA TripleMania Regia 2025 that WWE will host a live event on July 26th at the venue, as you can see below.

Among those advertised for the show are Penta, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Rey Mysterio, as well as the New Day, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, and Rey Fenix.

