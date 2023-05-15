WWE News: Masked Figure Attacks Dani Palmer At NXT Live Event, Top 10 Locker Room-Clearing Brawls

– Dani Palmer is the latest member of the NXT women’s roster to be assaulted by an unknown figure, with her own attack coming at Sunday’s live event. WWE posted the following video of Palmer being attacked by a figure in all black at the NXT live event in Sebring, Florida.

As previously reported, Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo, and Sol Ruca have all been attacked in recent weeks by an unknown person, and on last week’s NXT a vignette played of a hoodie-wearing figure watching the attacks.

– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at the top 10 locker room-clearing brawls: