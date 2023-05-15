wrestling / News
WWE News: Masked Figure Attacks Dani Palmer At NXT Live Event, Top 10 Locker Room-Clearing Brawls
May 15, 2023 | Posted by
– Dani Palmer is the latest member of the NXT women’s roster to be assaulted by an unknown figure, with her own attack coming at Sunday’s live event. WWE posted the following video of Palmer being attacked by a figure in all black at the NXT live event in Sebring, Florida.
As previously reported, Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo, and Sol Ruca have all been attacked in recent weeks by an unknown person, and on last week’s NXT a vignette played of a hoodie-wearing figure watching the attacks.
Last night, @DaniPalmer_wwe was attacked by a mysterious figure at #NXTSebring… pic.twitter.com/ruMhmO6I5X
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 14, 2023
– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at the top 10 locker room-clearing brawls:
More Trending Stories
- FOX Announces Their Fall Lineup, WWE Smackdown Not Included In Press Release
- Note On Why Sami Zayn Will Be At Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia
- Mick Foley Doesn’t Regret Not Getting His Ear Fixed, Wished He Stayed In TNA For A Match With Hulk Hogan
- Bianca Belair in Pink Bikini, Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos