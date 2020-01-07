Backstage Rumor on Edge Being Ruled Out as Opponent for Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble and WrestleMania

– During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed Brock Lesnar competing at the Royal Rumble this month, where he will enter as No. 1. As it pertains to Lesnar’s potential opponent for WrestleMania 36, if it were to be an outsider who isn’t currently part of the active roster, it’s reportedly said to not be WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

After initially speculating on the idea of Edge returning as an opponent for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, Meltzer recalled he was told by a source that Edge was not coming in to make a miraculous return in order to face Lesnar at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania. Meltzer stated, “I do want to say this, now that I remember certain things that I’ve been told, it couldn’t be Edge, okay. I was told flat out Edge was not wrestling Brock Lesnar, not at the Royal Rumble and not at WrestleMania.”

As noted, there have been rumors flaring up in recent months that Edge could be making an in-ring return. Edge has denied the rumors, saying he hasn’t been medically cleared for an in-ring return and that he has no plans to have another match.

Brock Lesnar will be taking part in the Royal Rumble match for the upcoming event on January 26. It will be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. WrestleMania 36 will be held on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Both events will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.