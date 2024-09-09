WWE News: Barry Horowitz Memoir Delayed, Street Named For Gym That Hosts Johnny Rodz’ Wrestling School

– The release of Barry Horowitz’ memoir has been delayed. As previously reported, Horowitz and Jason Norman’s Wrestling Is My Gimmick: My Life on the Wrong Side of the Three-Count was set to release on September 23rd. That is no longer the case as PWInsider reports that the book has been pushed back and now releases on December 5th.

The book’s synopsis is as follows:

For someone whose career spanned nearly four decades, Barry Horowitz might have the lowest winning percentage in professional wrestling history. But there’s a reason why his name reached household levels among fans of the sport. Wrestlers who put on a deliberate losing performance (known as “jobbers”) provide the starting points for the game’s top names, and Horowitz was always there to help every new generation of talent rise to the next level. He took all the moves. He made them all look good. He absorbed every pin and submission. And then he came back to do it for someone else. From the local federations in Florida to years in the World Wrestling Federation, Horowitz helped launch the careers of wrestlers from Ric Flair to the Ultimate Warrior to Kane to Bill Goldberg, and everyone in between. This book presents the life and career of Barry Horowitz. From his life outside the ring to his storied career in professional wrestling’s most unsung role, this biography hopes to shed light on why Horowitz was so committed to an industry who sometimes failed to return the favor. From Horowitz comes a tale of defining one’s own success and doing the best for the toughest of businesses–and about becoming a cornerstone in a part of pro wrestling that’s commonly underrated, but an integral part of the trade!

– PWInsider also reports that a street in New York City was co-named for the famed Gleason’s Gym, which has been the home of Johnny Rodz’ wrestling school. The gym was honored in a co-naming ceremony at the corner of Adams and Water Streets in Brooklyn on August 22nd.

The gym is a famous boxing gym where Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and many others trained. Rodz’ wrestling school trained the likes of Taz, Tommy Dreamer, Bill DeMott, several of The Dudley Boyz, Prince Nana, Matt Striker, Big Bill and more. It is located at 130 Water St. in Brooklyn.