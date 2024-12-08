WWE News: Bayley Reacts To Giulia’s NXT Deadline Win, Nathan Frazer Says He’s Fine

Bayley was excited to see Giulia come out victorious in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. Giulia won the main event match at Saturday’s PPV to earn a shot at Roxanne Perez and the NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil. Bayley posted to Twitter to (virtually) applaud Giulia as you can see below:

– Nathan Frazer says that he’s “fine” following his two matches at the NXT event. Frazer was unsuccessful in winning the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, but he and Axiom retained their NXT Tag Team Championships against the No Quarter Catch Crew. Frazer confirmed that he was fine and Fraxiom were fine after the matches: