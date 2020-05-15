WWE News: The Best of Mick Foley Now On WWE Network, New WWE Make-A-Wish Video

– The latest WWE “Best Of” compilation is on the WWE Network, focusing on Mick Foley. The video is 3:54:24 long and is hosted by Ryan Pappolla. It is described as and features the following:

“The Three Faces of Foley are on full display in this retrospective celebrating Mick Foley’s defining matches in WWE, including his legendary encounters against The Rock, Triple H and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.”

* In Your House: Mind Games: Mankind vs. Shawn Michaels (WWF Championship Match)

* Raw (July 21, 1997): Davey Boy Smith and Owen Hart vs. Steve Austin and Dude Love (WWF Tag Team Championship Match)

* Raw (September 22, 1997): Cactus Jack vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

* Over the Edge 1998: Dude Love vs. Steve Austin (WWF Championship Match, Mr. McMahon as Guest Referee)

* King of the Ring 1998: Mankind vs. Undertaker (Hell in a Cell Match)

* Raw (January 4, 1999: Mankind vs. The Rock (WWF Championship Match)

* SummerSlam 1999: Mankind vs. Triple H vs. Steve Austin (WWF Championship Match, Jesse Ventura as Guest Referee)

* Royal Rumble 2000: Cactus Jack vs. Triple H (WWF Championship Street Fight)

* Backlash 2004: Cactus Jack vs. Randy Orton (No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere Intercontinental Championship Match)

– WWE has posted a new video with Make-A-Wish, titled “WWE & Make a Wish put smiles on faces”