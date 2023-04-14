wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair Celebrates 7 Years In WWE, Bronson Reed Fighting the Flu
– Bianca Belair has marked her seventh year in WWE, taking to social media to commemorate the day. Belair posted to her Twitter account on Friday, writing:
“This week hit 7 years of being in @wwe; 3 years on Main Roster!
April 11, 2016.
Missing a few, but so much has happened so quickly & I am so grateful! WWE changed my WHOLE life! What we do here as individuals & as a roster is so special!
Let’s keep building this legacy!
#ESTofWWE”
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) April 14, 2023
– Bronson Reed also posted to Twitter, noting that he has been sick with the flu all week:
Story ain't over.
Been sick all week with the flu, uncle Bobby still hasn't felt me at my full force.
Stay tuned.#WWERaw
— BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) April 11, 2023
