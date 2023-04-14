WWE News: Bianca Belair Celebrates 7 Years In WWE, Bronson Reed Fighting the Flu

– Bianca Belair has marked her seventh year in WWE, taking to social media to commemorate the day. Belair posted to her Twitter account on Friday, writing:

“This week hit 7 years of being in @wwe; 3 years on Main Roster! April 11, 2016. Missing a few, but so much has happened so quickly & I am so grateful! WWE changed my WHOLE life! What we do here as individuals & as a roster is so special! Let’s keep building this legacy! #ESTofWWE”

– Bronson Reed also posted to Twitter, noting that he has been sick with the flu all week: