wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair Celebrates 7 Years In WWE, Bronson Reed Fighting the Flu

April 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Belair WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

– Bianca Belair has marked her seventh year in WWE, taking to social media to commemorate the day. Belair posted to her Twitter account on Friday, writing:

“This week hit 7 years of being in @wwe; 3 years on Main Roster!

April 11, 2016.

Missing a few, but so much has happened so quickly & I am so grateful! WWE changed my WHOLE life! What we do here as individuals & as a roster is so special!

Let’s keep building this legacy!

#ESTofWWE”

– Bronson Reed also posted to Twitter, noting that he has been sick with the flu all week:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Belair, Bronson Reed, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading