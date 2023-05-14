WWE News: Big E. Emcees USFL Game, Angie Mysterio On WWE Playlist

– Big E. was the emcee for the USFL’s Florida Panthers in their latest home game. WWE posted a video of the injured WWE star at the game, as you can see below:

.@WWEBigE had another great day as the official emcee of the @USFLPanthers! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/FXmlv1mvwA — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2023

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Angie Mysterio’s WWE appearances: