WWE News: Big E. Emcees USFL Game, Angie Mysterio On WWE Playlist

May 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Big E. was the emcee for the USFL’s Florida Panthers in their latest home game. WWE posted a video of the injured WWE star at the game, as you can see below:

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Angie Mysterio’s WWE appearances:

