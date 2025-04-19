wrestling / News
WWE Reveals Bronze Triple H Statue At 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony
April 19, 2025 | Posted by
WWE unveiled a statue of Triple H at the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. During the pre-show of Friday night’s event, a statue was unveiled of the WWE CCO as you can see below.
Triple H is a member of the Hall of Fame class being inducted tonight.
WWE presents @TripleH with an INCREDIBLE gift ahead of his #WWEHOF induction! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/A4vbMlCafl
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
