wrestling / News

WWE Reveals Bronze Triple H Statue At 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony

April 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Statue WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Image Credit: WWE

WWE unveiled a statue of Triple H at the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. During the pre-show of Friday night’s event, a statue was unveiled of the WWE CCO as you can see below.

Triple H is a member of the Hall of Fame class being inducted tonight.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Triple H, WWE Hall of Fame, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading