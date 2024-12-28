WWE Championship Ladder Match Set For Royal Rumble

The Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. On Friday night’s episode of Smackdown, Nick Aldis demanded that Kevin Owens return the Winged Eagle Championship that he walked away with at the close of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Rhodes came down to the ring and said that he wanted a match against Owens where a referee can’t stop what he will do to Owens, which led to Aldis announcing that both the Undisputed WWE Championship and the Winged Eagle Championship will be above the ring in a Ladder Match between the two at the Rumble.

The match is the first officially announced for the PPV, which will of course also have the traditional Rumble matches. The show takes place on February 1st.