WWE News: Chelsea Green Interviews Ana De Armas, Mark Nash Bio Added To Roster Page

– Chelsea Green spoke with Ana De Armas for the movie star’s new film Ballerina. The former WWE Women’s United States Champion posted to Twitter with a video of herself doing the interview, as you can see below.

“Had the pleasure of sitting with the beautiful, gorgeous, stunnnnning Ana de Armas to chat about her upcoming role in @ballerinamovie @WWE”

– WWE Smackdown ring announcer Mark Nash has been added to WWE.com with an image render and bio. Nash, who became the ring announcer for the brand in March, now has a bio on the roster page that reads as follows:

– WWE Smackdown ring announcer Mark Nash has been added to WWE.com with an image render and bio. Nash, who became the ring announcer for the brand in March, now has a bio on the roster page that reads as follows: