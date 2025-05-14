wrestling / News

WWE News: Chelsea Green Interviews Ana De Armas, Mark Nash Bio Added To Roster Page

May 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chelsea Green WWE NXT 3-18-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Chelsea Green spoke with Ana De Armas for the movie star’s new film Ballerina. The former WWE Women’s United States Champion posted to Twitter with a video of herself doing the interview, as you can see below.

Green wrote:

“Had the pleasure of sitting with the beautiful, gorgeous, stunnnnning Ana de Armas to chat about her upcoming role in @ballerinamovie @WWE”

– WWE Smackdown ring announcer Mark Nash has been added to WWE.com with an image render and bio. Nash, who became the ring announcer for the brand in March, now has a bio on the roster page that reads as follows:

When it comes to the world of sports and entertainment, they don’t come more knowledgeable than Mark Nash.

A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario Canada, who currently calls Las Vegas home, Mark spent seven years as host and ring announcer for Top Rank Boxing on ESPN and has even worked with the 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights as well as the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nash is a multi-talented performer in his own right as not only is he a former member of the Canadian Hockey League, but he spent almost 10 years living in New York City performing on Americas premiere stages and performing in marquee hits like Disney’s The Lion King and Rock of Ages.

Now the voice of Friday Night SmackDown, get ready for Nash to bring his incredible energy to the WWE Universe every single week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ana de Armas, Chelsea Green, Mark Nash, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading