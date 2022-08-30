wrestling / News

WWE News: Clip of Rey Mysterio On Celebrity Family Feud, IYO SKY on Canvas 2 Canvas, Xavier Woods’ Latest WWE 2K22 Video

August 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Mysterio Raw Talk 1 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE posted a clip of Rey Mysterio and his daughter Aalyah from Celebrity Family Feud. The Mysterios played against Team Miz on the episode, and you can see the clip below:

– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features Rob Schamberger painting IYO SKY:

– UpUpDownDown posted the latest episode of Xavier Woods’ WWE 2K22 MyRISE gameplay:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Canvas 2 Canvas, Celebrity Family Feud, Rey Mysterio, WWE, WWE 2K22, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading