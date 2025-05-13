WWE Pays Tribute To Sabu On WWE Raw

WWE paid tribute to Sabu on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show featured Michael Cole delivering a tribute package to the ECW legend, who passed away over the weekend. You can see the video below.

In addition, CM Punk honored Sabu when he came out to the ring to open the show, pointing to the sky as Sabu used to do:

Honoring the life and remembering the legendary career of SABU.#ThankYouSabu pic.twitter.com/DqS4wSHGlR — WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2025