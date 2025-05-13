wrestling / News

WWE Pays Tribute To Sabu On WWE Raw

May 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE paid tribute to Sabu on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show featured Michael Cole delivering a tribute package to the ECW legend, who passed away over the weekend. You can see the video below.

In addition, CM Punk honored Sabu when he came out to the ring to open the show, pointing to the sky as Sabu used to do:

