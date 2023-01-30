WWE News: Cody Rhodes Shares Classic WWE World Title Design Pic, Producer Hurt During Royal Rumble Match

– Cody Rhodes is headed to WrestleMania, and he shared a pic of a classic WWE World Championship design on social media after his Royal Rumble win. Rhodes, who won the men’s Royal Rumble match at Saturday’s PPV, posted to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of the classic “Winged Eagle” design that was used from 1988 to 1998.

Rhodes didn’t provide context for the photo. He has often expressed his appreciation for classic wrestling title belts, including bringing back the classic WWE Intercontinental Championship with the white belt during his title reign in 2011.

– WWE producer Ken Doane was reportedly injured during the men’s Royal Rumble match. According to PWInsider, Doane (aka Kenny Dykstra) was among those who came out to break up Judgment Day’s brawl with Edge. Doane suffered an injury in the segment, which one source noted may be a torn calf. Doane is scheduled for an MRI as soon as possible.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Doane for a quick and full recovery.