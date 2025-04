– The livestream is now available for the WWE Countdown to WrestleMania 41: Night One. The main card starts at 7:00 pm EST on Peacock. You can view the livestream for the pre-show below:

WWE Superstars and experts share their predictions and preview WrestleMania 41 Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, including the huge Triple Threat Match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.