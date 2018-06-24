Quantcast

 

WWE News: Creative Reportedly No Current Program for The Bar, Triple H Hypes UK Special

June 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Bar Royal Rumble 2018

– Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer was asked on Twitter why The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) have not been on WWE TV lately. They have not appeared on TV since May 29, and they’ve only been on Smackdown on three separate occasions since the Greatest Royal Rumble event in April. You can check out Meltzer’s comments on the subject below.

The Bar are still working house shows at the moment, but they “don’t have a current program.”

– Triple H is hyping the upcoming WWE UK Championship Tournament special for the WWE Network. You can check out his tweet below.

