WWE News: Creative Reportedly No Current Program for The Bar, Triple H Hypes UK Special

– Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer was asked on Twitter why The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) have not been on WWE TV lately. They have not appeared on TV since May 29, and they’ve only been on Smackdown on three separate occasions since the Greatest Royal Rumble event in April. You can check out Meltzer’s comments on the subject below.

The Bar are still working house shows at the moment, but they “don’t have a current program.”

@davemeltzerWON I've been wondering: What happened to @WWECesaro and @WWESheamus ? They haven't appeared at all since the Greatest Royal Rumble event. — Hygor Hubner (@HygorBH) June 24, 2018

Working all the house shows, just don't have a current program https://t.co/a0A44prYa9 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 24, 2018

