WWE News: Dawn Marie Hypes NXT Appearance, Nathan Frazer Shows Up ‘Late’ For NXT Live Event

– Dawn Marie is set to appear on this week’s WWE NXT, and she posted a video hyping her appearance. The ECW and WWE alumn will make her first appearance for the company in years on Wednesday’s show from the 2300 Arena as the guest referee for Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker. She posted to Twitter with the video, which you can see below:

Hello WWE UNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/FwatsQe9RZ — Dawn Marie (@WWEDawnMarieECW) November 3, 2024

– Nathan Frazer was “late” for his match at last night’s NXT, but still retained the NXT Tag Team Championships. Frazer and Axiom have had plenty of tension during their time as a tag team together, and Frazer posted to Twitter on Saturday to note that Axiom had called him 21 times leading into their match against Tavion Heights & Myles Borne of the No Quarter Catch Crew.

Frazer showed up at the last minute in his street clothes and teamed with Axiom to defeat the NQCC, as you can see below: