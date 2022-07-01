wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler & Tyson Kidd Watch 2012 Money in the Bank Match, Latest UpUpDownDown Battle of the Brands
June 30, 2022 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Playback features Dolph Ziggler and Tyson Kidd rewatching the 2012 Money in the Bank ladder match. You can see the episode below:
– UpUpDownDown has posted their latest WWE 2K22 Battle of the Brands episod, with Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods putting together WrestleMania Backlash:
