WWE News: Dolph Ziggler & Tyson Kidd Watch 2012 Money in the Bank Match, Latest UpUpDownDown Battle of the Brands

June 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE MITB Money in the Bank Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Playback features Dolph Ziggler and Tyson Kidd rewatching the 2012 Money in the Bank ladder match. You can see the episode below:

– UpUpDownDown has posted their latest WWE 2K22 Battle of the Brands episod, with Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods putting together WrestleMania Backlash:

