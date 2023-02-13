wrestling / News
WWE News: Emma Hangs Out With Bella Twins, Full Hulk Hogan vs. Brock Lesnar 2002 Match
February 12, 2023
– Emma got a chance to catch up with the Bella Twins over the weekend, posting a video with them on Saturday. The WWE star shared a video from the 23rd Annual Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge, which all three were a part of as you can see below.
Emma wrote:
“Yesterday was so fun! Haven’t seen @thenikkibella and @thebriebella in forever! Missed you guys. Was awesome playing some ball and meeting @frankiemuniz4 and Rob Riggle amongst others! Thanks for having us @celebritysweat!”
– WWE posted the full 2002 match between Brock Lesnar and Hulk Hogan on YouTube. You can see the match, which aired on Smackdown, below:
