WWE News: Emma Hangs Out With Bella Twins, Full Hulk Hogan vs. Brock Lesnar 2002 Match

– Emma got a chance to catch up with the Bella Twins over the weekend, posting a video with them on Saturday. The WWE star shared a video from the 23rd Annual Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge, which all three were a part of as you can see below.

Emma wrote:

“Yesterday was so fun! Haven’t seen @thenikkibella and @thebriebella in forever! Missed you guys. Was awesome playing some ball and meeting @frankiemuniz4 and Rob Riggle amongst others! Thanks for having us @celebritysweat!”

– WWE posted the full 2002 match between Brock Lesnar and Hulk Hogan on YouTube. You can see the match, which aired on Smackdown, below: