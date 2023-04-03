WWE and Endeavor Stocks Close Down Following Buyout

Shares of WWE stock closed down today after news that the company has been sold to Endeavor. The stock was down $1.96 (-2.15%) to close at $89.30.

Endeavor stock was also down today following the acquisition. The stock fell $1.41 (-5.89%) to close at $22.52.

As reported earlier, Endeavor has acquired WWE and will now merge the company with UFC to form a new combat sports entertainment company.