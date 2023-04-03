wrestling / News

WWE and Endeavor Stocks Close Down Following Buyout

April 3, 2023
Shares of WWE stock closed down today after news that the company has been sold to Endeavor. The stock was down $1.96 (-2.15%) to close at $89.30.

Endeavor stock was also down today following the acquisition. The stock fell $1.41 (-5.89%) to close at $22.52.

As reported earlier, Endeavor has acquired WWE and will now merge the company with UFC to form a new combat sports entertainment company.

