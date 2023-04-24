WWE European Tour Begins This Week

WWE will begin their latest tour of Europe this week, with the RAW brand headed to the UK and France over four events. The schedule includes:

* Wednesday in Birmingham, England at Utilita Arena Birmingham

* Thursday in Manchester, England at the AO Arena

* Friday in Belfast, Northern England at the SSE Arena.

* Saturday in Paris, France at the Accor Arena.

Matches advertised for the tour include:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs Asuka vs Bayley

* US Championship: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

* Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Damien Priest (w/Dominik Mysterio)

* Dexter Lumis vs. Bronson Reed

* Alpha Academy vs. Maximum Male Models

* Rick Boogs vs. Baron Corbin