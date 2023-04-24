wrestling / News

WWE European Tour Begins This Week

April 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will begin their latest tour of Europe this week, with the RAW brand headed to the UK and France over four events. The schedule includes:

* Wednesday in Birmingham, England at Utilita Arena Birmingham
* Thursday in Manchester, England at the AO Arena
* Friday in Belfast, Northern England at the SSE Arena.
* Saturday in Paris, France at the Accor Arena.

Matches advertised for the tour include:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor
* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs Asuka vs Bayley
* US Championship: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley
* Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Damien Priest (w/Dominik Mysterio)
* Dexter Lumis vs. Bronson Reed
* Alpha Academy vs. Maximum Male Models
* Rick Boogs vs. Baron Corbin

