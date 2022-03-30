WWE Evil ‘Brothers of Destruction’ Episode Rating Down From Post-Raw Episode

The second episode of WWE Evil predictably fell in the ratings thanks in part at least to its less-watched lead-in. Tuesday night’s episode, which aired after NXT and looked at Undertaker and Kane, brought in a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 375,000 viewers.

That number is significantly down from the 0.18 demo rating and 600,000 viewers that Monday’s Roman Reigns-centric episode drew. That said, the key difference here is the lead-in; while Raw drew a 0.55 demo rating and 1.979 million viewers, NXT had a 0.14 demo rating and 626,000 viewers. The lead-in show is generally a consistent factor in a show’s ratings.

Tuesday’s episode of WWE Evil ranked #70 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily.