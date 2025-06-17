WWE Evolve’s Kali Armstrong Reportedly Impressing Higher-Ups

– According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE Evolve wrestler and Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong has recently been impressing WWE officials, especially while working the recent set of EVOLVE TV tapings. Additionally, WWE officials have reportedly been giving her high marks, saying she could be a “future WrestleMania main eventer.”

Also, Fightful reports that sources they heard from stated that Armstrong already been talked about for a call up to the NXT roster. It’s expected that she might get the call-up while also holding the EVOLVE Championship. In the meantime, she’s already been routinely working NXT live events.

Kali Armstrong became the inaugural WWE Evolve Women’s Champion last month. She beat Wendy Choo, Kendal Grey, and Kylie Rae in a fatal four-way elimination bout to win the title.