WWE Reportedly Set To Expand Partnership With Big 12
WWE is building on their partnership with the Big 12 Conference according to a new report. The Athletic’s Chris Vannini reported on Thursday that WWE and the conference will expand their partnership in a way that will see WWE Smackdown events held in Big 12 Markets on the night before NCAA games.
Vannini wrote:
“Sources: The Big 12 and WWE are expanding their partnership this fall. WWE will hold several episodes of Friday Night SmackDown in Big 12 markets, the night before football games.
Includes a Week 0 show in Ireland before KSU/ISU and an Orlando show before UCF/UNC.”
WWE has yet to announce the partnership expansion.
