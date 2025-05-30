WWE Reportedly Set To Expand Partnership With Big 12

WWE is building on their partnership with the Big 12 Conference according to a new report. The Athletic’s Chris Vannini reported on Thursday that WWE and the conference will expand their partnership in a way that will see WWE Smackdown events held in Big 12 Markets on the night before NCAA games.

Vannini wrote:

“Sources: The Big 12 and WWE are expanding their partnership this fall. WWE will hold several episodes of Friday Night SmackDown in Big 12 markets, the night before football games. Includes a Week 0 show in Ireland before KSU/ISU and an Orlando show before UCF/UNC.”

WWE has yet to announce the partnership expansion.