WWE Reportedly Files New Trademark For ‘The Bloodline’
February 25, 2022
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that WWE has filed a new trademark for “The Bloodline.” The trademark was filed back on February 14 for goods and services involving “wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio” and more.
Here are the full details of the filing:
Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal.