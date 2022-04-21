wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark For Tiger Turan
WWE has filed a new trademark for Tiger Turan’s ring name. Fightful reports that the company filed the appllication with the USPTO for the new performer, who competed at the brand’s tapings yesterday.
The description for the trademark is as follows:
Mark For: TIGER TURAN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
